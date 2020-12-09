Tommy Coombs, 73

Tommy Coombs, 73, passed away December 7, 2020 at Missouri Veteran’s Home in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Tommy Richard Coombs was born July 25, 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Tom and Doris Coombs. Tom grew up on a farm and went to school in Aurelia, Iowa. He attended Westmar College before joining the Navy and serving a term in Vietnam. On November 21, 1972 he was united in marriage with Denise Buss in Cherokee, Iowa.

Tom especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also had a lifelong love of horses. He took up saddle and leather repair which he enjoyed for much of his adult life. He retired from Tan Tara Resort in Osage Beach, Mo. Later, due to health issues, he resided at Missouri’s Veteran’s home in Warrensburg, Mo until the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife, Denise of Warrensburg, Mo: two children, Chris (Becky) Coombs of Warrensburg; Stacie Smith of North Liberty, Iowa; five grandchildren, Jacob and Nathan Smith of North Liberty, Iowa and Leah, Anna and Jason Coombs of Warrensburg, Missouri; two sisters, Darla Urbanski of Warsaw and Doreen Ebaugh of South Sioux City Nebraska; in-laws Bill Buss of Paullina Iowa and Kathy Glouser of Cherokee, Iowa; nephews Jeromy and Billie Glouser, and Ryan Urbanski; and special in laws, Paul and Barbara Corson of Columbia, Missouri.

Tom was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Peggy and brother-in-laws Brad Ebaugh and Michael Glouser. Services will be held at later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Post 390 of Aurelia, IA and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home, 617 N Maguire Street, Warrensburg, Missouri 64093.

Published on December 10, 2020