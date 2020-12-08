Danielle Nicole (Johnson) Burrow, 36

Danielle Nicole (Johnson) Burrow departed this life on Wednesday December 2, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri. She had reached the age of 36 years, 1 month, and 20 days. She was born in Eldon, Missouri on October 12, 1984 the daughter of Stacey Hood and Steve Hood.

She was united in marriage to Cory Burrow on September 25, 2010 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Danielle is survived by her beloved husband, Cory Burrow, mother Stacey Hood, father, Steve Hood, half brother, Ben Smith, half sister, Chelsea Smith, mother-in-law, Debbie Larkin, father-in-law Doug Larkin, sister-in-law Amanda Redman brother-in-law Eric Redman, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Danielle was preceded in death by grandparents Earl and Betty Johnson. Danielle was kind, funny, loved music and to dance, she loved crafting, boating, but most of all she loved family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Phillips Funeral Home, 5 South Oak St, Eldon Missouri 65026, on Sunday December 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A visitation before the service will begin at 11:00 am. The family will be there to welcome friends and family. A celebration of life will follow the service at CJ’s triple play (old VFW) 50 VFW road, Eldon, Missouri 65026 beginning after the service.

Published on December 09, 2020