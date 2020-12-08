Bill Dotson, 76

Bill Dotson watched his mom grab an overnight bag and hustle to the family car. She was about to give birth to his baby sister. Bill chased her across the lawn. Saw her wince with pain. Dottie Dotson always smiled when she remembered what happened next. Her serious little boy leaned into the car window and said, “Try and have a good time.”

That sentence is the essence of Bill Dotson’s 76 years. He wanted the people in his life to find their smiles. Bill found his rooting for St. Louis Cardinals, driving Corvettes, and caring for kids: 2 children, 2 stepchildren, 2 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Fourteen children weren’t enough. In retirement, he helped kids in need who lived near his Lake of the Ozark home.

Bill cherished people. Every September, for 40 years, he gathered with the ones he met at Drury College to retrace shared memories. He had a lot of college friends. It took him eight years to graduate because he chose to join the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

William Bailey Dotson grew up in Webster Groves, Missouri, but work moved him across America to Seattle, Houston, and Virginia Beach. He managed companies that powered ships and boats. Bill loved big engines, open water, and endless roads. That’s where he met his wife Pam who shared his passion for Corvettes.

Pam, who survives Bill, was at his side when he died of complications from the Coronavirus on December 6, 2020. He is survived by all the kids listed above, his brother Bob Dotson and his sister Suzi Gerichs. Bill is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Bailey Dotson and dad William Henry Dotson.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Full Military Honors will follow the service. Memorial donations are suggested to Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club, 99 Arthur Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri

Published on December 09, 2020