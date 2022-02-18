Sherrie Lynn Browning, daughter of Ray and Joyce (Ruberg) Williams, was born November 28, 1956 in Princeton, Illinois. She departed this life Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Lake Regional Hospital at the age of sixty-five years, two months, and eight days. She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Michael “Mick” Williams; and a sister-in-law Kathie Williams.
Sherrie is survived by her husband, Ken Browning, of Camdenton, Missouri; her sons Michael Browning of Camdenton, Missouri and KJ Shultz, of Kansas City, Missouri; her mother, Joyce Williams, of Camdenton, Missouri; her sister, Kris Williams, of Camdenton, Missouri; nieces, Amanda and Jessica Williams; as well as a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
Sherrie grew up in Illinois until moving to the Camdenton area in 1973. She was a graduate of Camdenton High School in the Class of 1975. She attended Penn Valley Community College for a short time before moving to Arkansas to work. She met Ken in Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1985 and they were married on March 12, 1988. Soon after, Sherrie and Ken moved back to Camdenton to make their home. She started her career in the Nursing Home field as the Activities Director for Windsor Estates Care Center in Camdenton. She later became a social worker and worked her way up to Nursing Home Administrator at Windsor Estates and later at Ozark Care Center and Rehabilitation where she made many friendships with the residents and employees.
Many years back Sherrie received Jesus as her Savior and had attended both First Baptist Church and the Potter’s House in Camdenton.
Sherrie was known as a tenacious worker and a very devoted employee throughout the years. She touched numerous lives while working in the nursing homes through the way she treated the residents and employees. All who knew her would say she always had a positive, upbeat outlook and cared greatly for those in her life. She never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went.
When not working, Sherrie looked forward to her yearly vacation to Hilton Head, where she enjoyed just being at the beach. Because of living on the lake for many years, she enjoyed riding her wave runner, taking pontoon boat rides, etc. In addition, she was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and had attended her first Chiefs game this season and had a wonderful time.
Sherrie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt and was a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate her life and accomplishments and will treasure the many wonderful memories she has created for her family and many dear friends.
The family requests that those attending the services wear Kansas City Chiefs attire if possible.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022 in Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m., until time of service.
