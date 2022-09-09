Sherri Jane Dye

Sherri Jane Dye, age 76, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on August 31, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Saturday Sept. 17, 2022; 10:00 am - Noon; Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, 1270 N Business Rte 5, Camdenton, MO 65020. Dress is casual.

She was born August 23, 1946, in Kansas City, Mo., to Jane and Walter Everley and spent the first few years of her life in New Orleans, a city she always loved for its food and music. She attended Bishop Hogan High School and the St. Mary’s School of Nursing, earning her R.N. in 1967.