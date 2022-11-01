Sharon Kay Hillemann

Sharon Kay (Randau) Hilleman, 75 of Linn Creek Mo, passed away Sunday night Oct. 30, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Sharon was born in Ames, Iowa to Merrill and Norma (Springman) Randau. She was raised on a dairy farm Southwest of Story City, IA along with her 4 sisters. Sharon graduated from Story City High in 1965. She played basketball, softball and clarinet in the band, she was a member of the All-State Chorus and Concert Band along with being on the Homecoming court. She excelled in 4-H, even winning a trip to New York City and Washington D.C. along with her prized Grand Champion State Fair Pigs.

Sharon attended Drake University then transferred to Iowa State University where she met her future husband Micheal Hilleman where they both graduated.  Here she was a member of the famed Iowa State Singers and became a 3rd generation Cyclone. The fall of 1969 Sharon graduated with a degree in educational music, and they were married a month later on December 21st, after proposing with his mother’s diamond under the ISU campanile.  Mike left for Vietnam with the Army in Jan of 1970 while Sharon finished her substitute teaching in Ames. Once Mike returned from war, and started his career, they relocated to St. Joe, MO where Sharon also found a job as an elementary vocal music teacher. Then they spent a short time in Washington state, where she gave birth to their first child Christie Sue and Illinois where their second daughter Heidi Ann was born.  After that they moved to Sgt. Bluff, IA and completed their family with their son Scott Michael.  During her time here, Sharon enjoyed subbing at the school and being a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary on the MO river. Sharon also showed her vocal talents by landing the lead role of Marian the Librarian in 1981 as well as several other musicals including her last one Oklahoma staring with her 2 daughters until they were relocated for their last time to Sioux Center, IA.  Here, Sharon sang in the church choir, taught the Junior Choir, was a 4-H Leader and a substitute teacher. She also taught piano in their home for over 33 years. Sharon enjoyed camping, boating, snow and water skiing, golf, softball as well as being on several committees such as the town Centennial, school HSO and PTA and a manager at Curves along with following her children to any school/ club activities they were in.