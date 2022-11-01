Sharon Kay (Randau) Hilleman, 75 of Linn Creek Mo, passed away Sunday night Oct. 30, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Sharon was born in Ames, Iowa to Merrill and Norma (Springman) Randau. She was raised on a dairy farm Southwest of Story City, IA along with her 4 sisters. Sharon graduated from Story City High in 1965. She played basketball, softball and clarinet in the band, she was a member of the All-State Chorus and Concert Band along with being on the Homecoming court. She excelled in 4-H, even winning a trip to New York City and Washington D.C. along with her prized Grand Champion State Fair Pigs.
Sharon attended Drake University then transferred to Iowa State University where she met her future husband Micheal Hilleman where they both graduated. Here she was a member of the famed Iowa State Singers and became a 3rd generation Cyclone. The fall of 1969 Sharon graduated with a degree in educational music, and they were married a month later on December 21st, after proposing with his mother’s diamond under the ISU campanile. Mike left for Vietnam with the Army in Jan of 1970 while Sharon finished her substitute teaching in Ames. Once Mike returned from war, and started his career, they relocated to St. Joe, MO where Sharon also found a job as an elementary vocal music teacher. Then they spent a short time in Washington state, where she gave birth to their first child Christie Sue and Illinois where their second daughter Heidi Ann was born. After that they moved to Sgt. Bluff, IA and completed their family with their son Scott Michael. During her time here, Sharon enjoyed subbing at the school and being a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary on the MO river. Sharon also showed her vocal talents by landing the lead role of Marian the Librarian in 1981 as well as several other musicals including her last one Oklahoma staring with her 2 daughters until they were relocated for their last time to Sioux Center, IA. Here, Sharon sang in the church choir, taught the Junior Choir, was a 4-H Leader and a substitute teacher. She also taught piano in their home for over 33 years. Sharon enjoyed camping, boating, snow and water skiing, golf, softball as well as being on several committees such as the town Centennial, school HSO and PTA and a manager at Curves along with following her children to any school/ club activities they were in.
Mike and Sharon also loved attending ISU football games with family as season ticket holders for many years and loved cheering on her Cyclones in several sports. She was so happy when Vet Med was built on her Grandparent’s College View Farm (grandfather being the first to attend of her family)
When Mike retired, they moved to The Lake of the Ozarks in 2010 after finding their dream house on the lake. Sharon continued to sub in the schools and landed a job as a para until she retired, shortly after this she started showing signs of the disease that would ultimately take her life. However, they still enjoyed years of boating and meeting new friends and welcoming family and friends to the “Hilleman Hotel”. Sharon continued to even slalom ski until she was 69 years old and even triple skied with her granddaughters when they were 7, 8 and 9. Life was good! 2019 brought a special event as they hosted their 50th Wedding Anniversary at their home on the lake and had the chance to renew their vows, with Sharon wearing her original wedding dress and veil. This same year however, darkness hit the Hilleman family when Sharon was diagnosed with aggressive Alzheimer’s the same week as her son-in-law John was diagnosed with cancer. Together they both fought and continued to live life to the fullest for another 3 years until his passing this summer and her move to Olathe, Ks skilled nursing in August after a fall breaking her femur. We are grateful the Lord took her so quickly and she is no longer suffering.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in- law Betty, father-in-law Less and her son-in-law Dr. John Ernst. She is survived by her husband Mike, their children Christie (Paul) Hocamp and their children Michael and Mya of Atlantic, IA. Heidi Ernst and her children Joseph and Carlie of Olathe, Ks. Scott Hilleman and Courtney Hilleman and their children Taylor and Hudson of Del Ray Beach, FL and her 4 sisters Patricia (Steve) Christensen of Linn Creek, Mo, Cynthia (Gordan) Accola of Ames, IA, Kathy (Bruce) Twedt of Story City: Mary Lou Geneser of Granger, IA along with 10 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews who she adored.
Sharon’s ashes will be returned to ISU, her family farm and family cemetery this Sunday at 9:30 am, along with a small service to take place for family and friends after Christmas in KC and a larger celebration of Life next summer at her home on the lake. In Liu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made direct to the family to be used for the wall of Alumni at ISU in her memory or for the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Please put in the check memo your wish, they can be mailed to her husband or the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444.
