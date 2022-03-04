Sarah Ruth Meek, age 69, of Gravois Mills, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Sarah was born on February 6, 1952 in New Albany, Mississippi, the daughter of James and Margie (Covington) Hill.
On April 17, 1976, Sarah was united in marriage to Gregory L. Meek in Aurora, Illinois. They shared 45 joyous years together.
Sarah was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and educator. She enjoyed spending time at the lake with her family and friends.
Sarah is survived by her husband Greg; daughter Jennifer Farley (Joe) of Lincoln, Nebraska; son Clint Meek (Katie) of Oak Grove, Missouri; son Andrew Meek (Stephen) of Herndon, Virginia; grandchildren Grace, Sadie, Ian, Gus, and Griffin; and many other beloved family members and friends.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Linda, Dorthy, Mike, and Tom.
Sarah will be laid to rest at Belltown Cemetery in Greene County, Illinois.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Westlake Christian Church, 936 Hwy O, Gravois Mills, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Westlake Christian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.
