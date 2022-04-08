Russell Elmo “Russ” Shrauger, Jr. Russell Elmo Shrauger, Jr., son of Russell Elmo, Sr. and Madge Irene Snelling Shrauger, was born, September 5, 1946 in Osage Beach, Missouri. He departed this life, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in his home, Linn Creek, Missouri at the age of seventy-five years and seven months. On June 12, 1978 in Miami, Oklahoma he was united in marriage to Kristie McLaughlin and together they shared forty-four wonderful years. He was preceded in death by parents. Survivors include his wife, Kristie Shrauger of Linn Creek, Missouri; four children, Stephanie Knaebel and husband Don of Edgar Springs, Missouri, Brian Shrauger and wife Cynthia of Linn Creek, Missouri, Mike Shrauger and wife Staci of Camdenton, Missouri and Mark Shrauger and wife Stephanie of Linn Creek, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin and Tricia Shrauger of Linn Creek, Missouri and Dean Shrauger and wife Kathy of Linn Creek, Missouri as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Russ was raised in the Linn Creek area and graduated from Camdenton High School in the class of 1964. After graduation he joined the United States Army and served during Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, he moved back to Linn Creek and worked at Blair Cedar and was in the Carpenter’s Union for a while. He then started his career in Surveying with Krehbiel Surveying where he worked for several years before joining Hasty Surveying until his retirement in 2008. In his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish, trap and skeet shoot and riding motorcycles. Russ had a great sense of humor. He played Santa Claus for three years at Boy Scout meetings. He loved coaching baseball and basketball and being a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. Russ and Kristie loved to travel all over the United States. Together they had been to forty-eight of the fifty states. Russ was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, in Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri. Burial with full military honors, will follow in Freedom Cemetery, Montreal. Visitation will be from 12 noon until time of service in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association and left at the funeral home or the church the day of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton.
