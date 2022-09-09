Robert Lee Foss, 68
Robert Lee Foss, age 68, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away September 1, 2022, surrounded by family in Hollister, Missouri. He entered this life June 22, 1954, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of Calvin and Ruth (Asher) Foss. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn Michelle Hess; and son-in-law, Jeremy Sullivan.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. September 9, 2022, at LifeQuest Church in Belton, Missouri, 1400 N Scott Ave, Belton, MO 64012. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
