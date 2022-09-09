Robert Lee Foss, 68

Robert Lee Foss

Robert Lee Foss, age 68, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away September 1, 2022, surrounded by family in Hollister, Missouri. He entered this life June 22, 1954, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of Calvin and Ruth (Asher) Foss. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn Michelle Hess; and son-in-law, Jeremy Sullivan.
Proudly serving our country, Robert was in the United States Army. During his working years, he worked as a machinist for more than 25 years. He enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. Robert was an avid bass fisherman and participated in many tournaments. He loved to play Texas Hold'em and poker. He especially loved playing blitz with family. Robert was in a pool league in Gravois Mills, where he did well. Most of all he invested time in his family who will remember him with love and admiration.
Robert is survived by his two daughters: Shannon (Brian) Dalmas of Hollister, Missouri, and Ruth Sullivan of Archie, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Andrew Hess, Brandon Kessinger, Taylor Sullivan, Chase Hess, Kyle Perkins, Olivia Sullivan, and Bryce Dalmas; one great-grandbaby on the way; three sisters: Sarah Mick of Gravois Mills, Missouri, Ruth (Jerry) Reid of Gravois Mills, Missouri, and Irena (Brian) Bean; the mother of his children, Cathy Foss of Archie, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family; and last but not least his dog, Susie Q.

A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. September 9, 2022, at LifeQuest Church in Belton, Missouri, 1400 N Scott Ave, Belton, MO 64012. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

 