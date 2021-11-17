Rick Louis Mai, 67, of Sunrise Beach, passed away on October 27, 2021.
Rick was born in Tacoma, Washington to Richard "Rich" and Ellen Mai on April 23, 1954. He married Jo Lene on August 28, 1982 in Dallas. He had a great passion for hunting, boating, flying and his construction equipment. He had a passion for "pushing dirt" as he would help make designs for houses and golf course. His greatest passion was for his family, he loved taking care of his mother and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was bigger than life and a rock to all that knew him. He will be remembered for his witty nicknames, his love for children and being a friend to all who knew him.
Rick is preceded in death by his Father Richard Mai; Brother Mark Mai; and Sister Lauri Mai Hoffman. Rick is survived by his wife Jo Lene Mai; Daughters, Courtney Mai Smith with husband Nils Smith, Jamie Lynn Wolds with husband Ian Wolds; Son, Jacob Mai; Mother, Ellen Mai; Brother, Kurt Mai with wife Roblyn Mai; Grandchildren, Presley and Emmalyn Smith, Hannah and Carson Wolds. Rick is also survived by many friends.
A Celebration of life will be held November 19, 2021 at 10:30 am at Peace Lutheran Church. The celebration will continue at the Grand Oaks Golf Club at 12 pm located at 3502 Country Club Dr, Grand Prairie Tx 75052.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or Peace Lutheran Church in Hurst, Texas.
