Rick D. Cummings

Rick D. Cummings, age 63, of Gravois Mills, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach.  He was born February 16, 1959, in Des Moines, Iowa.

On August 9, 1997, in Clear Lake, Iowa, he was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Carol (Buck) Cummings.