Rick D. Cummings, age 63, of Gravois Mills, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. He was born February 16, 1959, in Des Moines, Iowa.
On August 9, 1997, in Clear Lake, Iowa, he was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Carol (Buck) Cummings.
Rick was a hard worker, especially while doing construction and woodworking. He enjoyed spending time on the lake fishing and also loved his pets.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his daughter, Natasha Berhow-Cummings of Iowa; his son, Rockford Berhow-Cummings of Iowa; his mother, Shirley Schmidt of Laurie, Missouri; his grandchildren; sisters, Diane Lumm and husband Rod of Sunrise Beach, Missouri and Penny Obermeier and husband Joe of Charles City, Iowa; brother-in-law, Paul Buck and wife Deb of Mason City, Iowa; sister-in-law, Julie Schacherer and husband Jon of Estherville, Iowa; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Pete Schmidt, sister, Judy Halsne, niece, Melissa Moore and father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Judy Buck.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 19th, at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel with Pastor Kevin Hauk officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Graveside services and interment will be held in Estherville, Iowa. Memorial contributions are suggested to Carol Buck-Cummings. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
