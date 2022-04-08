Polly (Poe) Easterhouse, 89, Columbia, Missouri, quietly left this world on March 18, 2022.
Polly was born August 10, 1932 in Denison, Iowa, to Dacy (Quick) Poe and Dallas D. Poe. She is survived by her three sisters, Joan Reneau, Independence, MO, Judy Keele, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Pamela (Don) Mathena, Council Bluffs, IA. She lost 3 younger siblings, Karen, David, and Noel, when they were very young children.
Polly married Gerald (Jerry) Easterhouse on November 8, 1952 in Worthington, MN, and were married 61 years until Jerry's death in 2014. They primarily resided in Sioux Falls, SD, Jefferson City, MO, and Osage Beach, MO. Together they raised five children: Leslie Easterhouse, Fulton, MO, Ellie (Barry) Matson, Sioux Falls, SD, Eric (Julie) Easterhouse, Evansville, WI, Sallie (Doug) Schwandt, Columbia, MO, and Katie (Dan) Loftus, Hays, KS. She was lovingly called Granny by her 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Polly grew up in Denison, IA, Mossy Rock, WA, and Council Bluffs, IA, where she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1950. She also attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA.
From designing and making clothes for her paper dolls as a child, to creating beautiful matching dresses for her 4 girls every Easter and Christmas, Polly showed her artistic, creative, and designing talents. Polly loved shopping, decorating, and redecorating as long as it was in her favorite color, peacock blue! She was a realtor by trade, which suited her decorating passion, as well. She loved touring and showing homes. She was an avid reader. In her later years, even with diminished eyesight, you could always find her reading books and magazines.
Although a very quiet, serious child, Polly grew to love social activities with her friends. She was part of many bridge groups from the 1960's to 2000's. She and Jerry were very involved with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and Polly regularly enjoyed attending meetings and luncheons of Newcomers and Longtimers Clubs. Polly was an active member of PEO for many years. Most importantly to her was her love for her church. She was a lifetime member of the Community of Christ Church (RLDS) and was ordained to the office of Teacher. She actively participated in many church conferences and meetings.
Polly loved to talk to anyone, never met a stranger, as those who know her can testify! She will be remembered for her big smiles and twinkling eyes to welcome loved ones.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Community of Christ Church, 1111 South Fairview Road, Columbia, MO at 2:00 pm, April 30, 2022. Remembrances to Polly can be made to Outreach International or Community of Christ Church. She will be buried, alongside her husband, in her family cemetery in Iowa.
