Phillip Bradford, 76, passed away in his Florida home on April 1, 2022, with his wife Sandy by his side.
He was born Jan. 26, 1946.
He enjoyed traveling and loved car shows. He loved people and had many long time friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Phil was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jason. Aside from his wife Sandy, he leaves a sister Sue (Eddie), brother Craig, half brother Terry (Lisa) and step siblings Olivia and Randy along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Climax Springs, Missouri
