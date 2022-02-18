Oral S. Childers, son of the late Sid & Mary (Eidson) Childers, was born on March 7, 1930 and departed this life on January 10, 2022. At the time of his passing, he was ninety-one years, ten months and three days of age.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lueretta; children, John Childers and Gerry Stewart; brother, Jimmy Childers; and grandson, Todd Brashier.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Childers & fiancé Bruce Raymond, Mary & husband Terry Brashier; son-in-law, Jim & wife Barb Stewart; three grandchildren, Mike & wife Dawn Stewart, Beth Stewart and Trent & wife Amanda Brashier; six great-grandchildren, Kiah Brashier, Amber & husband Chris Krusniak, Zoey Brashier, Addy Brashier, Colton Stewart and Todd Stewart. He also leaves behind a host of many friends and other family members who will all truly miss him.
Oral was born in Hugo, Missouri and attended school in Camdenton and Eldridge Missouri. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he obtained the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant and retired after 29 years of service. He wass united in marriage to Lueretta Finley June 24, 1956 between reenlistments and shared almost 51 years of marriage.
Oral was lifetime member of VFW and former commander of VFW Post 5923. He was also a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association and Marine Corps League.
In his spare time, he loved to travel his wife, fish, hunt and do puzzles. He also enjoyed eating out with family and friends while visiting with others present.
He was a loving and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2021 at Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place from 6:30-7:00 p.m., at the conclusion of the visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Tunnels of Towers and left at the funeral home the day of the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton.
