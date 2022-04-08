Nora Mae Tull, 86 Nora Mae Tull, age 86, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. She was born April 26, 1935 in Conway, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Stanley Arthur and Stella Mabel (Watts) Lyons. On February 9, 1952, she was united in marriage to Walter Thomas Tull. Together they shared nearly seventy years of marriage before his passing on February 3, 2022. Nora was raised in Bloomfield, Missouri. She and Walter lived in the Kansas City area before moving to the Lake of the Ozarks thirty-three years ago. She was a homemaker who enjoyed crafting and sewing in her spare time. She is survived by two sisters, Nellie Mallory and husband Donald of Dexter, Missouri and Edna Ikeda of Boise, Idaho and a host of other relatives and friends. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
