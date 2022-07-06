Merle W. Truitt, 89, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles, Missouri. He was born June 15, 1933 in Sedalia, Missouri the son of the late Alfred Lewis and Clara May (Bales) Truitt.
On July 23, 1977 in Raytown, Missouri he was united in marriage to Ginger Lee (Bruce) Truitt who survives of the home.
Other survivors include: His children, Tim Truitt (Judy) of Lake Ozark, MO; Jeff Truitt (Sharon) of Eldon, MO; Heidi Campbell of Tallahassee, FL; Shawn Truitt (Tiffany) of Camdenton, MO. Four stepdaughters; Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Daughter-in-law, Paulette Truitt.
A son, Steven W. Truitt, a grandson, Jordan Truitt, and five siblings preceded him in death.
Merle was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Eldon, MO. He was the former owner/president and operator of Lake
Printing in Osage Beach, MO.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Eldon, MO with the memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM with Steve Warnica offciating.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in his name are suggested to www.jw.org.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
