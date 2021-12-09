Maureen Leaver, 84, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Rock Island Village of Eldon, Missouri. She was born September 1, 1937 in Perth Scotland the daughter of the late John and Alice (Shannon) Phillips. On June 2, 1956 also in Perth Scotland she was united in marriage to John Y. Leaver who survives of the home.
Other survivors include,
Children, Jack Leaver (Pam) of Lake Ozark, MO; Fiona Leaver Kennard (David) of Silverthorne, CO; Andrew Leaver (Cindy) of Omaha, NE; Mandy Leaver of Omaha, NE
Seven Grandchildren, John, Katie, Kyle, Brooke, Jason, Mackenzie & Ryan
Five Great Grandchildren
Sister, Eileen Shannon of Great Britain
A granddaughter, Nikki, one sister, Kate and a brother, Phillip preceded her in death.
Maureen will always be remembered as a loving wife, a loving mother to her four children and a loving grandmother. Maureen was an angel to everyone who knew her. In the words of her husband John, he expressed his love for Maureen as they began their journey together. John was asked about their hometown Scotland. He said, “Oh Lass, Scotland is a place you go to but never leave.” John and Maureen started their adventure in their 20’s, John explained the reason he left-“To catch the moon but instead caught lots of happiness with each other.”
Private Family Services will be a Visitation on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO with the Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bill Foglesong officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials in her name are suggested to bluelionrescue.org
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
