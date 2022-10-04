Mary Louise (McVey) Carter, 95

Mary Louise (McVey) Carter, age 95, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away July 21, 2022, after contracting COVID-19. She was born on March 24, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri, a daughter of Edward Roland and Mary Teresa (Feeney) McVey.

She was united in marriage to Robert Lee Carter and together they shared over sixty years of marriage.