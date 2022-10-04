Mary Louise (McVey) Carter, 95

Mary Louise (McVey) Carter, age 95, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away July 21, 2022, after contracting COVID-19. She was born on March 24, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri, a daughter of Edward Roland and Mary Teresa (Feeney) McVey.
She was united in marriage to Robert Lee Carter and together they shared over sixty years of marriage.
Louise was raised in the Kansas City area and graduated from St. Theresa’s Academy in Kansas City, Missouri.
She met the love of her life celebrating the end of World War II on the streets of Kansas City, Missouri shortly after Bob’s liberation from a German POW Camp.
Louise worked her way up to a supervisor at TWA based in Kansas City, Missouri and Los Angeles, California where she worked for fifteen years.
Louise and Bob made their home in Southern California where they raised their children. She taught CCD classes at St. Rosa Lima Catholic Church in Simi Valley, California and was a piano teacher with forty students.
They retired to Lake of the Ozarks in December of 1979 and were both artists and belonged, for several years, to the Lake Area Dance Association.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, (Lector and Eucharistic Minister), Osage Community Lady Elks Lodge 2705 and American Ex-Prisoners of War.
She was a wonderful, kind, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and nana who will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Morgan and her husband Gale of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; a son John J. Carter and his wife Amy of Nixa, Missouri; three grandchildren, Teresa Morgan of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, John R. Carter and Derek Dotson both of Nixa, Missouri; a brother Bill McVey and wife Betty of Elkhorn, Nebraska; a sister Eileen Bolin of Prairie Village, Kansas and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Bob who passed away in 2019, a sister Rosemary Lagomarcino and two brothers Raymond (Ed) McVey and John McVey.
A private Christian burial was held.
Memorial donations can be made to: American Ex-Prisoners of War and Jefferson Barracks POW/-MIA Museum, PO Box 67, St. Charles, MO 63302. Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
