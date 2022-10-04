Mary Louise Carter, 95, passed away on July 21st, 2022. Louise was born in Kansas City, MO, the second of six children, to Teresa (Feeney) McVey and Edward McVey. She attended school at St Vincent’s Academy and St Teresa’s Academy in Kansas City, MO. After working for TWA out of Kansas City, MO and Los Angeles, CA for fifteen years, she taught piano lessons from her home while focusing on caring for her family. She was married to the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Carter, an Army Air Corps veteran and POW of WWII, for over sixty years until Bob’s passing in 2019.
In 1979, Louise moved back to Missouri with her husband and two children, John and Sharon, buying a home in Sunrise Beach, on the scenic Lake of the Ozarks. Bob and Louise were long time members of the Shrine of St Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, MO, where Louise served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister. In addition to being active in their church, they enjoyed playing Bridge and time spent with friends at the local Elks Lodge. Louise’s beautiful soul was a magnet to everyone she met. Her and Bob’s home on the lake was always open to family and friends, her table laden with the wonderful meals she delighted in preparing for their loved ones. Louise was a compassionate and thoughtful person, always willing to help anyone in need.
