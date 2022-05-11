Mary Alice Baumeister, daughter of the late Clifford Lee & Nancy Jane (Carter) Graham, was born on November 15, 1930 and departed this life on May 2, 2022. At the time of her passing, she was ninety-one years, five months and seventeen days of age.
She was preceded in passing by her first husband, Herbert William Richardson; second husband, Jack Baumeister; her parents, Clifford & Nancy Graham; and one son-in-law, William Buckham.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Buckham of Camdenton, Missouri, James & wife Sally Graham of Camdenton, Missouri, Joe & wife Barbara Richardson of Indianapolis, Indiana and Loretta & J.R. Mullins of McMinnville, Tennessee; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Cora Covington. She also leaves behind several friends and other family members who will all truly miss her.
Mary was born in Pocahontas, Tennessee but raised in Blytheville, Arkansas where she would attend school. After finishing her schooling, she was united in marriage to Herbert Richardson and moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she would work as a waitress for nearly forty years. Upon retirement, Mary and Herbert moved to Poplar Bluff, Missouri where they lived until Herbert’s passing. She was later united in marriage to Jack Baumeister, whom she shared twenty years with. After Jack’s passing, she moved to Lake of the Ozarks to be closer to her family until her passing.
In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing to country western music and during her marriage to Jack, they loved to travel across the continental United States in their camper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton.
