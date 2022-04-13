Mark Alan Wilbarger, son of the late Albert Wilbarger Sr. and Katherine Wilbarger, was born on September 23, 1956, in Ohio. He departed this life, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 65, after a prolonged fight with renal disease.
Private services will be held for family and friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM, CST under the direction of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Camdenton, Missouri.
