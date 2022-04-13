Mark Alan Wilbarger, son of the late Albert Wilbarger Sr. and Katherine Wilbarger, was born on September 23, 1956, in Ohio. He departed this life, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 65, after a prolonged fight with renal disease.
On October 9, 1987, Mark was united in marriage to Rena June Dosch. They shared thirty-four years of marriage.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and two of his siblings, an older brother, John, and an older sister, June.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rena; his daughter, Renee, and son-in-law Robert; his brothers, Ed (Nancy), Matt (Janet); and Jim (Debbie); his sisters, Kathy (Terry) and Rose (Jim); countless nieces and nephews; and many other family members and beloved friends.
Mark served his community honorably for many years, first working as an Emergency Medical Technician and finally as a Deputy Sherriff with the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.
In his younger years, Mark spent much of his time hunting, fishing, and trapping. He was an avid outdoorsman and nature lover. When he wasn’t outside, Mark could be found reading. He enjoyed target shooting with his daughter and practicing martial arts. After his retirement, Mark enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and canning home grown vegetables with his wife.
Mark was a loving husband and father and a treasured friend. We look forward to remembering the many good times he had with all those who loved him.
Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM, CST, under the direction of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Camdenton, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, Mark requested donations be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Camdenton, Missouri. Additionally, the family has requested donations be made in Mark’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).
The family wishes to thank Lake Regional Hospice for their loving care and support during Mark’s last days; Dialysis Clinic, Inc. and DCI Lake Home Dialysis for their unwavering care and support throughout Mark’s illness; and all of the many other doctors and nurses who helped make Mark’s life more comfortable.

