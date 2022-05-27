Marianne Hunter, age 76, passed away at her home on May 17, 2022.
She was born on August 16, 1945 in Jefferson City, MO to Murslaw and Evelyn Lonchena. On May 29, 1965 she was united in marriage to Tommy Loyd Hunter at First Christian Church in Camdenton, MO.
Marianne received her Bachelor's in Education from the University of Central Missouri in 1967. She taught at several schools in the Sedalia School District. She retired from public education in 1999 after teaching for 30 years.
Marianne and Tom had two sons Michael (Kim) and Matthew (Natosha). To keep with the theme of all boys, grandsons Trey, Spencer, Matthew Jr, Trenton and Bailey were born. She and Tom also helped to raise a niece Andrea (Andrew) Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her dear cousin Pat Lewis and a step-brother, Charles Scrogin.
She is survived by a sister, Rose Anne Livengood (Scooter), many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews and two step-brothers, Bill and Tom Scrogin.
Marianne grew up in Camdenton, MO and always had a menagerie of pets around her. She had a pet duck, hen and rooster, a squirrel and many cats and dogs. She also had a love for travel. She traveled to all 50 states as well as several foreign countries.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Van Tine and his team at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Dr. Matt Triplett, who took over some of the chemo treatments and our dear doctor Bill Woolery for all the years of care.
Marianne was a member of Missouri Retired Teachers’ Association, Sigma Kappa, First Christian Church and the Pettis County Democrats.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at First Christian Church, Sedalia with Rev. Dr. Chad McMullin officiating. Pallbearers will be Warren Dey, Jack Watring, Trey Hunter, Hunter Watring, Spencer Hunter and Leyten Halvorsen. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Hunter, Bailey Hunter and Trenton Hunter.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church.
Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Hunter Memorial Gardens near Linn Creek, MO.
Donations may be made to First Christian Church or Sedalia Animal Shelter through Heckart Funeral Home.
