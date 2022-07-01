Major Ben D. Daugherty, Sr., United States Marine Corps, Ret., passed away at the age of 94. He was born in Eldorado Springs, Missouri on April 3, 1928. He passed away peacefully on June 25, 2022 with his daughter by his side and his granddaughter Megan holding his hand. His cause of death will read congestive heart failure, but his family believes he died of a broken heart exactly 5 weeks after losing his wife Florene.
As a child he grew up in Lowry City, Missouri, likely giving his parents and teachers a run for their money. He enlisted in the USMC on January 16, 1946 fortuitously setting a path for the rest of his life. He met the love of his life, Florene, while being stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington. They were stationed on numerous bases around the US and internationally in Japan, the Philippines and several other countries. Aside from his family, his biggest devotion was to the USMC. The saying “Once a Marine, always a Marine” was not lived more honorably than by Major Ben. He diligently worked up through the ranks from enlisted to officer. He bravely served his country in the end of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Of his multitudinous honors and awards, some of proudest were the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Four Star Good Conduct Medal, and the Patriotic Service Award. Major Ben retired from the USMC on January 31, 1967. Major Ben went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in Community Development from the University of Missouri. Post-military retirement he worked in community development. During this period he was instrumental in the formation of many facilities and services in a 5 county area including Lake Regional Hospital, Ambulance Services and Camdenton County Park. Following this he later worked in real estate around the Lake area.
In 1967, Major Ben and Florene settled their family of two daughters and one son in Camdenton, Missouri. They finished raising their children in Camdenton and then were blessed to be a part of each of their grandchildren’s lives. Major Ben lived his life first and foremost with honor, integrity, honesty, wisdom, moral fortitude and in trying (and usually succeeding) to keep up with the kids, used phrases like “It’s so cool it’s frozen!”. His eyes would light up when he saw his family, but also when he was in the midst of detailed historical storytelling. Restoring military jeeps and hunting with family were other hobbies he enjoyed. Major Ben leaves behind a legacy of love to his family and dedication to his country.
Opening the gates of Heaven will be his wife Florene, along with their son Ben (Skip) Daugherty, Jr. and their daughter Joy Sweigart, his parents, 2 sisters and other family members. Major Ben/Dad/Papa is survived by his daughter Linda Hulett of Osage Beach; daughter-in-law Darlene Daugherty of Macks Creek, 8 grandchildren Megan Berge (Todd), Kevin Hulett (Katie), Nicole Bishop, Sydnee Mitchell (Austin), Jammie Weight (Mike), Jennifer Pugh (Paul), David Neuenschwander (Jody) and “adopted” son Larry Jefferson (Julie); 18 great grandchildren Lux, Hazel, Miranda (Chris), Sloane (Josh), Braydlinn, Shelby (Cecil), Ashly, Dylan, Hayden, Austin (Alicia), Brandon, Danielle, Jessica, Paige, Cambrie, Mackenzie, Kialah and Kennedy; and 5 great great grandchildren Greyson, Lucas, Gwen, Stella and Ashtyn.
A visitation will be held on July 20 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton. Funeral service will be after at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Lowry City, Missouri at 2:00 p.m. with military honors. The family requests people to consider donating to the American Heart Association in hopes of giving others a greater chance to defy the odds.
