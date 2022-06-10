Kathryn Sue Heimbeaugh, daughter of Farrell Edward and Ina Faye Mann Winfrey, was born, February 3, 1947 in Alton, Illinois. She departed this life, Monday evening, June 6, 2022, in her home, Camdenton, Missouri at the age of seventy-five years, four months and three days.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, George and Stella Mann and Ed and Etta Winfrey and the father of her daughters, James L. Heimbeaugh.
Survivors include her sister, Rita Anderson of Osage Beach, Missouri; her two daughters, Pam Lombardo and husband Eric of Fort Myers, Florida and Rhonda Lafoy of Roach, Missouri; four grandchildren, Amanda Caul and husband Lewis, Zach Lombardo and Megan Gallagher, Brian Lombardo and Danny Lombardo and wife Brianna all of Fort Myers, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Bailey and Brenden of Fort Myers, Florida; her niece, Angie Thomas and husband Capt of Montreal, Missouri; her nephew, Nick Flory and wife Alesia of Wetmore, Colorado; four great-nephews, Brett Kincaid of Linn Creek, Missouri, Ryan Kincaid and Miranda Nelson of Lebanon, Missouri, Shane Thomas of Kansas City, Missouri and Dominik Flory of Wetmore, Colorado; her great-great-niece, Olivia; her great-great-nephews, Ezra and Asher, and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Kathryn was raised in Montreal, Missouri and was a graduate of the Class of 1964 from Camdenton High School. She worked at the MFA Grocery in Camdenton for five years before she went to work at Gerbes Supermarket where she was the produce manager. She retired from there in 2009 and appreciated having thirteen years of retirement. You could always count on her taking time out of her busy job to help the many customers that came to know her.
Kathryn was saved and attended Buffalo Prairie Baptist Church in Montreal, Missouri when she was younger.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and cooking. She loved being outside gardening and bird watching. Kathryn also loved her cats.
She was a loving mom, sister, aunt, great-aunt and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate her life and her accomplishments and will treasure the memories she created for her family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dogwood Animal Shelter and left at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.
