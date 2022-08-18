Joseph Shelby Homan III

oseph Shelby Homan III, 62, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born April 13, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri. The son of the late Joseph Shelby Homan II and Laura Earline (Garrett) Homan.
Son, Joseph “Joey” Shelby Homan IV of Lake Ozark, MO.
Daughter, Madison Paige Homan of Lake Ozark, MO.
Sister, Cheryl Lynn Boeckmann of Ballwin, MO.
He was formerly married to Shelly Raye (Halley) Homan.
Joe moved from St. Louis to the Lake of the Ozarks in December of 1973 with his parents. He was owner and operator of the Orchid Motel of Lake Ozark, MO. He was a professional turkey hunting guide with Missouri Hunting and Outdoor Adventures. Joe was an avid water skier, golfer, fisherman, scuba diver, sky diver and a parasail captain. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, who traveled many miles on his Harley. He was a great fan of and followed both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Joe is loved and will be missed by many.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 for visitors to come to the Orchid Motel in Lake Ozark, Missouri at their leisure between 1:00 PM – 8:00
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillipes Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.