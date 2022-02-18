John Thomas Childers, son of Oral Childers & the late Lueretta (Finley) Childers, was born on June 20, 1965 and departed this life on January 3, 2022. At time of his passing, he was fifty-six years, six months and fourteen days of age.
He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Gerry Stewart; nephew, Todd Brashier; uncle, Jimmy Childers; and his grandparents, Sid & Mary Childers.
He is survived by his father, Oral Childers; siblings, Brenda Childers & fiancé Bruce Raymond and Mary & husband Terry Brashier; brother-in-law, Jim & Barb Stewart; one niece, Beth Stewart; two nephews, Mike & wife Dawn Stewart and Trent & wife Amanda Brashier; four great-nieces; and two great-nephews. He also leaves behind a host of many friends and family who will all truly miss him.
John was born on Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune but due to his father serving in the United States Marine Corps, the family moved all over the country, spending time on each coast. John attended school at Camp Lejeune and later graduated from Camdenton High School in the class of 1983. Following his high school graduation, he worked in auto parts sales and management before working as a truck driver.
In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring his 1976 Ford pickup, spending time with friends and family and going to drag races. John also loved animals and enjoyed working around horses and enjoyed feeding his front yard squirrels. John enjoyed helping disabled individuals and was a regular blood donor, with his blood going for infants in need.
He was a loving and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
