John Alfred Shrack

John Alfred Shrack, 85, brought joy to his parents, Frances Grainger Shrack and Philip Ovid Shrack (now deceased) even before he was born, June 24, 1937 in Atchison, Kansas. These stories and others were recently shared by his family encircling his bed as he peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord, October 25, 2022 at Lake Regional  Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri.

During his youth John continued bringing joy to his sweetheart Connie Phyllis Estes as she gained his last name and life partnership in holy matrimony at the Trunity Episcopal Church June 8, 1962. Their daughter Selynn was born and family life ensued. Their adventures of boating (he built his first motor boat at the age of 15), literally flying through rainbows as he piloted his own company plane and traveling were many. Yet he instilled, inspired and was grounded in faith, education, love of family, friends and hard work with a good purpose.