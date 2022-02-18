Jerry R. Thompson, 89, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away January 8, 2022.
Jerry was born on August 1, 1932 in St. Louis Missouri to Roscoe and Gladys (Stevens) Thompson. On February 18, 1950, he married Angie (Quagliata). He and Angie welcomed four daughters. On December 26, 1976, he married Marie Rautenstrauch (Nelson).
While living in St. Louis, Jerry worked at Sears Roebuck & Co. for 22 years. He was very involved as a board member for the United Way and with the Neighborhood Association as a scout leader and a physical education and woodshop teacher. He was also on the board for Neighborhood Association’s Camp Skullbone.
After Jerry moved to the lake area in 1977, he became a member of Harper Chapel United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee, a board member, men’s club president, and Sunday school superintendent. He worked at Lake Regional Hospital for 32 years and was named employee of the quarter in December, 1979 and employee of the year in May, 1989. Following retirement, he volunteered at the Camdenton Senior Center. Jerry loved to watch sports, especially baseball, most likely due to having played for the St. Louis Cardinals minor leagues.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his parents; his brothers Earl, Carl, Ray, Ralph, and Mike; his sisters Sally Cornish and Peggy Geringer; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his sister Judy Tannehill of Utah; his four daughters all of St. Louis, Missouri, Carol Johnson (Cliff), Gerry Marlene Murphy, Diane Witte (Greg), and Sandy Thompson; stepdaughter Carol Kunce (Kevin) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Dr. Kurt Rautenstrauch (Mary) of Las Vegas, Nevada; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and good friends. He will be greatly missed.
Interment will be March 3 at 1 pm in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann, Missouri. A memorial service will be held on March 4 at 11 am at Harper Chapel in Osage Beach, Missouri. Memorial donations can be made to Harper Chapel.
