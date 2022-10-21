Jerry Machamer Hawk, 82, passed away October 17, 2022.He was born December 24,1939 in Salina, Kansas, son of the late Albert and Alta (Long) Hawk.

Jerry graduated from Cameron High School in 1958. He was a member of the Football, Basketball and Track team. His senior year he was All State in Basketball and Honorable Mention All State in Football and Track. Sports wasn't the only activity he excelled at, he was also first chair Cornet/Trumpet in the Cameron concert band.Jerry was awarded a basketball scholarship to play at Northwest Missouri State but his heart was in Lawrence Kansas. Jerry left Northwest Missouri State to follow his high school sweetheart, Linda Wood (Hawk) and to be a Kansas Jay Hawk. He attended The University of Kansas, where he received a bachelor's degree in political science. Jerry was the first person to attend KU with the initials of J Hawk.