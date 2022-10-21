Jerry Machamer Hawk, 82, passed away October 17, 2022.He was born December 24,1939 in Salina, Kansas, son of the late Albert and Alta (Long) Hawk.
Jerry graduated from Cameron High School in 1958. He was a member of the Football, Basketball and Track team. His senior year he was All State in Basketball and Honorable Mention All State in Football and Track. Sports wasn't the only activity he excelled at, he was also first chair Cornet/Trumpet in the Cameron concert band.Jerry was awarded a basketball scholarship to play at Northwest Missouri State but his heart was in Lawrence Kansas. Jerry left Northwest Missouri State to follow his high school sweetheart, Linda Wood (Hawk) and to be a Kansas Jay Hawk. He attended The University of Kansas, where he received a bachelor's degree in political science. Jerry was the first person to attend KU with the initials of J Hawk.
Jerry was a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve and a member of BPOE Elks Lodge # 2705 in Laurie MO.
Jerry remained active in music by singing in many Church Choirs, Singing Solo's, Karaoke, playing his cornet/trumpet in church services and singing in The Greater Lake Area Chorale at the Lake of the Ozarks.
He owned and operated Hawk Financial Services.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda (Wood) Hawk, and son, Michael Hawk.
Survivors: sons, Russell (Kay) Hawk, Republic, Missouri, and Mitch (Cathy Williams) Hawk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; granddaughters, Rachel Hawk and Megan Hawk; sister, Mary Helms, Lakewood Ranch, Florida; and companion, Jeanne Garst, Rockport, Missouri.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund: Greater Lake Area Chorale
( In ℅ Tracy Garrett 18130 Millstone Cove Rd., Unit 435, Gravois Mills, MO 65037 )
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.