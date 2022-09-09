Jean Eloise Killion, 93, passed away on August 19, 2022 at Deerfield Retirement Community in Urbandale, IA. Jean was born July 1, 1929, in Kansas City, MO. She was raised on a farm in Page County, Iowa, by her parents, Walter Theodore Northwall and Edna Peterson Northwall. Jean graduated from high school in Essex and received a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Her marriage to Gerald Edwin Killion of Red Oak, IA on December 28, 1950, endured just shy of 73 years.
Like her mother, Jean pursued a career in education, teaching elementary school in Atlantic, Iowa City, and Ottumwa. After starting a family of four sons, she spent her time as a fulltime wife and mother. Jean was active in PEO, local Republican election campaigns, Lutheran Church committees, and enjoyed bridge club, gardening, and reading. Outside her family, arguably her greatest passion was football, cheering on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium and following the team to a Rose Bowl.
