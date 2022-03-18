Janice Ann (Fisher) Brown, 81, of Anderson died on March 12, 2022 at Edgewater Woods after an extended illness.
She was born on January 17, 1941 in Anderson to Kenneth Allan and Hulda Marie Fisher. She graduated from Anderson High School. Janice and Warren lived in various suburbs of Chicago before moving to Lake of the Ozarks in 1980. They made the Lake their home for 32 years before retiring to Hot Springs, Arkansas. She owned and operated two antique stores and Lemanz Karts in Lake of the Ozarks. After Warren’s passing, in 2018, she moved back to Anderson.
She is survived by her two children, Christopher Warren (Lynell) Brown of Chesapeake, Virginia and Elizabeth “Liz” Brown of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; three grandchildren, Morgan Brown, Macey Novogradac, and Madison Bailey; three siblings, Carol (Chuck) Carlson, Scott (Linda) Fisher and Robert (Elaine) Fisher; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Warren John Brown Jr.
There will be no visitation or services.
Memorial contributions may be given to Guardian Advocates, Inc. 12 East 10th Street; Anderson, IN 46016.
Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.