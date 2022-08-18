Jana Lynn Cox passed away on July 22, 2022 in Eureka, Missouri at the age of 62, after a long illness. She is the daughter of Robert J. Cox and Georgia Dean. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Stephen Cox, and her infant daughter Kimberly Faith.
Jana was born in Overland Park, Kansas and grew up in the Lake of the Ozarks area. She attended Camdenton R-III schools and graduated from Camdenton High School in the class of 1978 .
Jana is survived by her daughter, Georgia Cox of St. Clair, Missouri, brother Robert Cox (Susan) of Gainesville, Florida and brother Andy (Stephanie) Cox of Kissimmee, Florida, granddaughter Olivia Jade, as well as nieces and nephews, aunts and friends - all of whom miss her very much.
A memorial service was held at the Harper Chapel United Methodist Church on Friday, August 5.
A private graveside service was held at Allee Memorial Gardens in Camdenton.
