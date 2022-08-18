Helen Audrey Yates

Audrey Yates, age 103, passed away on July 31st, 2022 in Austin, TX.

Helen Audrey Yates was born on May 16, 1919 in Deep River, Connecticut, to parents Marion Watson and Ernest Wilfred Slingsby, both deceased. Her brother, Thomas Watson Slingsby, now deceased was also born in Deep River, in 1915.  