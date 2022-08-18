Audrey Yates, age 103, passed away on July 31st, 2022 in Austin, TX.
Helen Audrey Yates was born on May 16, 1919 in Deep River, Connecticut, to parents Marion Watson and Ernest Wilfred Slingsby, both deceased. Her brother, Thomas Watson Slingsby, now deceased was also born in Deep River, in 1915.
Audrey was valedictorian of her Class of 1937 at Deep River High School. She was active in sports and drama. She attended Duke University in Durham, N.C., where she was a member of Tri-Delta sorority and the elite Chapel Choir. She was chosen as an All-State Field Hockey player by Miss Constance Applebee, the founder of the game.
Audrey attended Hartford Business School and upon completion worked in Hartford for about 2 years then went back to Deep River and worked as executive assistant to the vice president of a plant that manufactured CG-4A troop-carrying gliders for the Army as well as an experimental 2-place training glider for the Navy. She was chosen to fly on flights of the latter with the test pilot to take notes and keep records.
Audrey joined the American Red Cross toward the end of WWII and was sent to the island of Samar in the Philippines. After that, at the suggestion of a friend from St. Louis, she moved there and worked for an engineering firm for several years.
She married her first husband, now deceased, and father of her two daughters.
Audrey moved to Overland Park, KS in the late 60's and worked for an architectural firm and as office manager/assistant to the president of a real estate development firm in Kansas City. She met and married Norman E. Yates and they moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1975. They owned and operated Designed Kitchens and Interiors, a kitchen design firm in Camdenton for approximately 35 years.
Audrey is survived by her husband Norman, daughter Con Bellet (Phil), daughter Kris Olmstead (Mark), granddaughter Laura Olmstead Miller (Chase) and great-grandsons Gavin and Carter Miller.
At this time, no services are planned. She had a deep love for animals especially dogs, and volunteered for many years at Blue Moon Sanctuary, an animal rescue organization. If desired any contributions in honor of Audrey may be sent to: Blue Moon Sanctuary, PO Box 294, Linn Creek, MO 65020
