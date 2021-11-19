H. Dennis Cramer, age 73, of Brumley, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his home in Lake Ozark following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Dennis was born October 21, 1948 in Valentine, Nebraska to Harold A. and Norma Jene Cramer.
Dennis graduated from Fremont High School in 1967. After graduating, he joined the United States Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1967 – 1968. He married Lanette (Len) Jorgensen on June 23, 1973, and they celebrated 48 years together.
He dearly loved his family and especially his granddaughters, and he enjoyed hosting his family and friends at the farm. Harold is survived by his wife Len Cramer; children Jim (Cindy) Cramer and Dan (Tammy) Cramer; granddaughters Katelynn Cramer, Kayla Cramer, and Kyndall Cramer; mother Norma Jene Cramer; sister Launa Kudrna; and in-laws Glen and Vickie Ruether, Ted and Rita Pratt, Keith and Rita Jorgensen, and Kent Jorgensen; and many nieces and nephews. Also important to him were special family members BJ and Julie Cochran, Eli, and Beccah. Harold was preceded in death by his father Harold Cramer and his daughter Katy Nichole Cramer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to services at the church. Inurnment will be held with full military honors following services at Lake Memorial Gardens Veteran’s Wall in Osage Beach, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to King’s Academy in Lake Ozark, Missouri, Lake Regional Hospice in Osage Beach, Missouri, or Kid’s Harbor in Osage Beach, Missouri. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.
