Glenn F. Andregg, age 76, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born November 28, 1945.
On October 11, 1969, in Kansas City, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Roxanne Papst.
Glenn worked as a consultant and lived in the Kansas City, Missouri and Overland Park, Kansas areas. He retired to the Lake of the Ozarks six years ago. He was an active member of Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church and the Osage Community Elks Lodge both in Laurie, Missouri. In his spare time, he enjoyed carpentry. Most of all, he loved being a grandpa.
Survivors include his wife Roxanne Andregg of the home; two children, Jennifer Thurmond of Overland Park, Kansas and Bryan Andregg of Durham, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Logan and Rylee and a sister, Linda Vasquez of El Paso, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurie, Missouri. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mission Outreach at Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
