Gerald “Jerry” Petersen, age 87, of Laurie, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his son’s home in Florissant, Missouri. He was born September 30, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Shay) Petersen.
On September 29, 1956, at the Perpetual Help Church in St. Louis, he was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Barbara (Lane) Petersen.
Jerry was a pipefitter and member of the Union Local 562.
He was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie where he was active in the Knights of Columbus. He and Barbara were the custodians of the Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, caring for the church for many years.
Jerry enjoyed spending time fishing and working with his hands every chance he could.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his children, Kathleen Nevois and husband David of O’Fallon, Missouri, Michael Petersen and wife Anita of Florissant, Missouri, Gerald “Jerry” Petersen and wife Debbie of Fenton, Missouri and Mary Ann Petersen of Camdenton, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Steven Petersen and his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Matt Hynes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 7th, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie with Father John Schmitz celebrating. Graveside services and interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the church with a rosary prayed at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.