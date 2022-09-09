Gerald "Jerry" Petersen

 Gerald “Jerry” Petersen, age 87, of Laurie, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his son’s home in Florissant, Missouri.  He was born September 30, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Shay) Petersen.

On September 29, 1956, at the Perpetual Help Church in St. Louis, he was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Barbara (Lane) Petersen.