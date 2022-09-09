George W. Jones, 72

George (Bill) W. Jones, age 72, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri
Bill was born on January 14, 1950 in Chariton, Iowa. He was the son of Lawrence and Lois Jones.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 3:22 am
Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years Wadene Jones, daughter Tanya (Chris) Graham, son Zachary (Andrea) Jones, grandchildren: Tyler Harmeyer, Megan Graham and Payton Graham.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfunerahomes.com
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.
