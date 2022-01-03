George Dewey Bogema Jr., age 71, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 in the arms of his wife and children in Osage Beach. George was born September 27, 1950 in Long Beach, California, the son of George D. Bogema Sr. and Mary (Zwickle) Bogema.
On February 15, 1970, George was united in marriage to Ebbie St. Germaine who he always referred to as his best friend. George worked as a Broker and was an owner of RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks. He loved working on the family ranch where he tended to cattle and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. His most treasured time was spent with his family and especially his 7 grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife Ebbie Bogema of the home; son Jason George Bogema of Springfield, Missouri; daughter Paula Bellamy (Brian) of Lake Ozark, Missouri; and 7 grandchildren Noah Bogema (Charity), Claire Bellamy, Jacob Bogema, Benjamin Bellamy, Madeline Bogema, Kaleb Bogema, and Britton Bellamy. He is also survived by his sisters Judy Arsenault of Long Beach, California, Janet Thompson of Durango, Colorado, and Silvia Nye of Calimasa, California.
George was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary Bogema and his brother Arthur Bogema.
Services are scheduled for 1:00pm - 5:00pm on January 8, 2022 at Riverview Baptist Church in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.
