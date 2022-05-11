Gene Fryhoff, age 94, of Sunrise Beach, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Laurie Care Center. He was born September 26, 1927, in Springfield, Illinois, a son of the late Eugene and Virginia Frances (Byers) Fryhoff.
On June 26, 1948, in Jefferson City, he was united in marriage to Rosalyn Robertson, who preceded him in death on October 27, 2009.
Gene was a United States Marine Corps veteran having served in WWII.
He worked at Bendix Corp. in Kansas City for 21 years and then sold Real Estate in K.C., Mo. along with his wife Rosalyn. They eventually moved to the Lake of the Ozarks to start their own Real Estate Agency. While living at the lake, he owned and operated Fryhoff Real Estate for many years.
Gene was an active member of the Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church, the Osage Community Elks Lodge 2705 and the American Legion Zack Wheat Post 624. He loved the many friendships he had during his long well-lived life. He was always willing to step up and help those around him in any way he could.
He was an avid fisherman, bridge and poker player. Gene was also a member of Indian Rock where he enjoyed playing golf.
He is survived by his children, Steve Fryhoff and wife Patricia, Linda Alvarado and husband Tom, Brian Fryhoff and wife Leslie and Nancy Boatman and husband Dennis; eleven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren with 2 more (twins!) on the way; brother, Tim Fryhoff and wife Kathy; sister, Virginia “Ginger” Baile and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14th, at the Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church in Laurie with Pastor Tim Lee officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
