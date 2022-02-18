Gary Marvin Zinn, son of the late Marvin & Ruth (Downing) Zinn, was born on September 5, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky and passed away on February 3, 2022, alongside the love of his life, Agnes Zinn. At the time of his passing, he was seventy-four years, four months and twenty-nine days of age.
Gary was preceded in passing by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Agnes Zinn; two sons, Eric & wife Mitzi Zinn and Paul & wife Kimberly Richmiller-Zinn; one sister, Connie & husband Michael Hasty; four grandchildren, Hunter Zinn, Ryder Zinn, Lily Zinn and Amelia Zinn; and four nephews, Andrew, Johnathan, Alexander and Christopher. He also leaves behind a host of many friends and other family members who will all truly miss him.
Gary attended Westport and Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky. Following his graduation, he attended the University of Kentucky and was drafted into the United States Army. He served as a sergeant in the 14th Armored Calvary in Germany during the Vietnam War. Gary Married his wife in 1971 and recently, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
For most of his professional career, Gary worked at Tnemec company, Inc., where he was known for his legendary technical marketing, presentation and sense of humor. Since his retirement, Gary split his time between Osage Beach, Missouri and Labelle, Florida. Gary is fondly remembered as a planner, with daily to-do lists. In his free time, Gary loved the shooting range, boating with family and friends and traveling by RV.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at 12;30 p.m., at Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery Fort Leonard Wood. To honor Gary’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home.
