Garry Lee Rentfro, 70, of Hermitage, Tennessee, and formerly of Eldon, MO, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, May 2, 2022
He was born on August 15, 1951, in Ada, Oklahoma, and was the loving son of Donald L. Rentfro and Hulda A. Rentfro (Gerloff)
He is survived by his mother Hulda A. Rentfro (95 yrs.), his sons, Jeffrey Rentfro, James Rentfro, his daughter Anna Rentfro, his 5 grandchildren: Rhythm Rentfro (daughter of James Rentfro), Jonathan Stilts Jr., Stephanie Stilts, Victoria Spivey and Christian Spivey, (from Garry’s deceased daughter Lisa Rollin), Lori Jackson (Jeffrey Rentfro’s Fiance’), Garry’s Uncles, Aunt and 1st cousins: Arnold & Charlene Gerloff, Ralph Gerloff and his 1st Cousins, Michael Gerloff and Sheryl Gerloff. Garry also leaves behind many friends and extended family. Garry is preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Rentfro, his brother, Jerry Rentfro, his sister, Glenna Rentfro, his daughter, Lisa Rollin and his son-in-law, David Rollin.
Garry was a devout Christian man who loved the Lord with all his heart, mind, soul and strength, and loved Israel and the God of Israel.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years during the Vietnam era. Garry was stationed on the USS Boulder at Newport News, VA. He received the National Defense Service Medal and received an honorable discharge.
Garry was an incredible guitarist, singer songwriter and passionate performer, who loved playing all kinds of music, especially Messianic praise and worship. He passed his love of playing guitar onto his two sons Jeffrey and James, who have both gone on to become accomplished musicians. He worked as a music administrator for over 10 years in Nashville, Tennessee, for Galilee of the Nations Music.
A Celebration of Garry’s life was held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at promptly 12:45PM, from the rotunda of the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery (7931 McCrory Lane). In honor of his service to our country, military honors will be rendered.
Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, Nashville, TN (615) 857-9955.
Online condolences may be made at www.compassioncremations.com
