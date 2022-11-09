Frank Sam Hamra, son of Sam Hamra and Mary (Khorie) Hamra was born July 8, 1939 in Caruthersville, Missouri. He departed this life at his home in Camdenton, Missouri Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of eighty-three years, three months and twenty-six days.
On August 19, 1983 he was united in marriage to Robin Gudgel and to this union one child were born. Together they shared thirty-eight years of marriage.
He was preceded in death by parents; a brother, Kenneth Hamra; a sister, Marie Yokley, and a brother-in-law, Gene Yokley.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Hamra of the home; son, Samuel Hamra of Springfield, Illinois; a grandson, Nathan Hamra; son, Kent Hamra of Texas; a daughter, Leah of Texas; and a brother Ronnie Hamra & wife Linda of Sikeston, Missouri. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Frank was raised in the Missouri bootheel and worked in the family clothing business Hamra Clothing until he went into insurance sales and teaching, then moving to Springfield, Illinois. Frank was in the insurance business for twenty-five years. Frank would fall in love at first sight with the love of his life Robin who at the time was working as a waitress at the local Steak-n-Shake. Frank and Robin moved to Camdenton, Missouri in 2002. Frank worked as a loan officer for Community Bank in Sunrise, Beach, Missouri for ten years. moved to the Springfield, Illinois area after his general schooling. His last job prior to retiring at the age of seventy-nine were spent as a door greeter with Walmart which he truly enjoyed the most. His personality was perfect for the job as he loved to meet and talk with people he knew, as well as those he had never met.
Frank made a profession of faith and was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Springfield, Illinois.
In his spare time Frank loved being a husband and father. He started Boy Scout Troop 210 in Springfield, Illinois. His love for traveling took him all over and had the chance encounter eating lunch with a young Michael Jackson and his mother Katherine Jackson in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frank loved to entertain his family and friends for any occasion possible. His love for life was truly special. As a huge Elvis fan Frank made sure he was in attendance for the “King’s” funeral service on August 18, 1977.
He was a loving and caring husband, father, neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 210 of Springfield, Illinois and left at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
