Frank Hamra

Frank Sam Hamra, son of Sam Hamra and Mary (Khorie) Hamra was born July 8, 1939 in Caruthersville, Missouri.  He departed this life at his home in Camdenton, Missouri Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of eighty-three years, three months and twenty-six days.

    On August 19, 1983 he was united in marriage to Robin Gudgel and to this union one child were born.  Together they shared thirty-eight years of marriage.