Frances O'Rear

Frances “Granny Franny” Louise Benefield Leonard O’Rear, 89, of Pine Bluff passed into the arms of the Lord on November 13, 2022. She was born August 29, 1933, in Vimy Ridge, Arkansas to Harve Thompson Benefield and Ida Lenora Stroupe Benefield. Frances was baptized in the Saline River at age 8 and never stopped serving her Savior.

Frances worked many jobs in her lifetime. She served as the hostess at the Admiral Benbow Inn restaurant and as the “ticket lady” at Broadmoor Twin Cinema. She moved to Iowa in the 1980’s and then to Missouri in the 1990s. She volunteered with MOCHA and Dogwood animal shelter in Camdenton, MO for 11 years.