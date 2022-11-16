Frances “Granny Franny” Louise Benefield Leonard O’Rear, 89, of Pine Bluff passed into the arms of the Lord on November 13, 2022. She was born August 29, 1933, in Vimy Ridge, Arkansas to Harve Thompson Benefield and Ida Lenora Stroupe Benefield. Frances was baptized in the Saline River at age 8 and never stopped serving her Savior.
Frances worked many jobs in her lifetime. She served as the hostess at the Admiral Benbow Inn restaurant and as the “ticket lady” at Broadmoor Twin Cinema. She moved to Iowa in the 1980’s and then to Missouri in the 1990s. She volunteered with MOCHA and Dogwood animal shelter in Camdenton, MO for 11 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers, Harvey, Harold, Luther, James, and Albert; 5 sisters, Janie, Martha, Helen, Imogene, and Katherine; 2 half-brothers, Roy and Paul Watts; and 2 husbands, Wesley J. Leonard Jr., and Francis “Bill” Merle O’Rear.
Survivors include 2 children, Jayne Lawson (Stephen) and Steve Leonard, both of Pine Bluff; 4 stepchildren, Garry O’Rear (Rose), Anita English (Dick), Cecelia Burger and Terry O’Rear, all of Iowa; 4 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Palliative care and Hospice Home Care for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Greenlee Baptist Church at 4901 Old Warren Rd, Pine, Bluff, AR, 71603.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenlee Baptist Church. Brother James Watson will be officiating.
