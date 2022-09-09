Eric Joe Buchholz

Eric Joe Buchholz passed away at the age of 44 on June 9, 2022 in Camdenton, MO. Eric was born on February 24, 1978 in Macomb, IL.

Eric graduated from Macomb High School in 1996. He worked installing auto and residential glass for over 20 years, most recently at Safelight Auto Glass in Camdenton, MO.