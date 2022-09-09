Eric Joe Buchholz passed away at the age of 44 on June 9, 2022 in Camdenton, MO. Eric was born on February 24, 1978 in Macomb, IL.
Eric graduated from Macomb High School in 1996. He worked installing auto and residential glass for over 20 years, most recently at Safelight Auto Glass in Camdenton, MO.
Eric enjoyed bowling, golfing, tattoos, buying shoes and had a love for knee high tube socks and pink salad.
Eric was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Scott Dean. He is survived by his Mother Cathy Dean of Macomb, IL; Daughter Randi Buchholz of Warsaw, MO; his beloved canine companion Bella;
Grandmother Joyce (Featherlin) Dean of Sedalia, MO; siblings Sasha (Joe) Barnes; Austin Buchholz; one Aunt Diane (Dean) Crouch of Sedalia, MO; best friend Rich Hummell of Macomb, IL;
Companion Susan Jorgensen and her Daughter Jordan of Camdenton, MO as well as great aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him very much. Cremation rights have been accorded by Allee Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton, Mo
Celebration of life to be held September 24, 2022 at Parkview Christion Church Family Life Center Sedalia, Mo from 2-4 pm
In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association
