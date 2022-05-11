Edward Rohde, 95, passed away at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 27, 1926.
Ed is survived by daughters Donna Ziegler (Mark Hooker) of Lake Ozark and Deborah Tinker (Tim) of St. Louis, and grandsons Ryan Tinker (Holly) and Kyle Tinker (Miriam) and great-granddaughters Corynn, Josie and Lyla. He was preceded in death by Gertrude, his wife of 68 years, his parents, Nora (Burns) and Charles Rohde.
Ed was WWII Veteran stationed in Tokyo, a 42-year employee of Union Electric (Ameren), a longtime member of the MO Jig & Eelers and never met a fish he didn’t try to catch. He leaves many friends but joins the love of his life and best friends in Heaven.
Family visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, followed by general visitation from 6-8 p.m. and at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
Services will be at 2 p.m. May 17 with interment at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
