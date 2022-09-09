Edward Clarence Wonderly

Edward Clarence Wonderly, son of Clarence James and Thelka (Lagé) Wonderly, was born January 27, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri. He departed this life Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Lake Regional Hospital, at the age of eighty-seven years, seven months, and one day.

On August 5, 1961, Edward was united in marriage to Helen Marietta Porter and to this union three children were born.