Edward Clarence Wonderly, son of Clarence James and Thelka (Lagé) Wonderly, was born January 27, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri. He departed this life Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Lake Regional Hospital, at the age of eighty-seven years, seven months, and one day.
On August 5, 1961, Edward was united in marriage to Helen Marietta Porter and to this union three children were born.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Wonderly; and two sisters, Mary Wonderly, and Shirley Bennett and her husband Kenny.
Edward is survived by his wife, Helen, of the home; his sons, Mark Wonderly of Miami, Florida and Michael Wonderly and wife Deborah, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; his daughter, Regina Wonderly, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; grandchildren, Brandon Jones and wife Lindsey, Tiffani Jones and fiancé Connor Uberroth, Kurk Wonderly and Liam Wonderly; a great-grandson due to be born in December, Deklan Jones; his siblings, Kay Halloran and husband Leo, of Kansas City, Missouri and Claretta Gauck and husband Jim, of Kearney, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Betty Ann Wonderly, of Texas; as well as a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
Edward grew up in the Kansas City area and was a graduate of Bishop-Lillis High School in the Class of 1953. Following graduation, Edward entered into the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict until being honorably discharged. While Edward was stationed in Michigan, he met the love of his life, Helen and together they shared nearly sixty-one years of marriage. Edward was a very smart man and his life reflected that. He held many high-ranking jobs throughout his life, serving in various capacities from computer programmer to crew manager to project manager. He would retire in 1984 from the General Services Administration as a Systems Analyst.
Edward moved to the lake area full time in 1990 and in 1991 started as a Para-Professional in the Computer Lab in the Camdenton R-3 School District. A position he held and enjoyed until his final retirement in 2000.
Edward was baptized in the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri.
Edward was a planner and always thought ahead to solve any problem seen or unforeseen. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, keeping up the house he built from the ground up, taking long walks, hiking with his family, tinkering on mowers and boat motors, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a good story teller and loved to work on his family’s ancestry. In his younger years, Edward loved to golf and bowl.
Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and was a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and accomplishments and will treasure the many wonderful memories he has created for his family and friends.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 10am, Friday, September 9, 2022 in St. Pat’s Cemetery, Laurie, Missouri. Visitation to follow. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer society, Disabled American Veterans, or Paws Place in care of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home at 15 Clint Ave., Camdenton, Missouri 65020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
