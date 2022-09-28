Dr. Robert E Mason, 92, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away in his home Thursday morning, September 22, surrounded by family.
He was born on October 19, 1929 in Rutledge, Missouri the son of Jewell and Violet (Hustead) Mason.
He was married in Memphis, Missouri, on June 10, 1950, to Aleen Peck.
Survivors include: Barbara Huddleston of O’Fallon, Missouri; Mary Ann Shank (Morris) of Des Peres, MO.
Five grandsons: Christopher Huddleton, Bryan Huddleston, Bradford (Katelyn) Huddleston, Mason Shank and Nicholas Shank.
Three great-grandchildren: Cruz Huddleston, Addilee Huddleston and Rori Huddleston.
His wife, Aleen Mason and son, Alan Mason, preceded him in death.
Dr. Mason graduated from Rutledge High School with a class of 8 students in 1947. He attended college at Truman State in Kirksville, and then received his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences College of Osteopathic Medicine. He did his internship at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Dr. Mason and his wife first visited the Lake area while on their honeymoon. Recognizing the need for a physician in the area, with the help of Aleen, he founded Lake of the Ozarks Clinic in 1954 on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark. In the 1970s he helped lead the effort to start a community hospital at the Lake. When Lake of the Ozarks General Hospital – now Lake Regional Health System – opened in 1978, Dr. Mason was one of only nine physicians on staff. He served as a family practice physician at Lake Ozark Clinic until 2000. He continued to be on staff at Lake Regional and to assist with part time physician coverage in Lake Regional Medical Group’s primary care clinics and urgent care locations until 2019.
Dr. Mason was on the Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks Board of Directors, and was a long-time member of Lake Ozark Christian Church. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Lake Regional Hospital System for 39 years and on the SB 40 Board in Miller County for 29 years. He also served as a Member of the School of the Osage Board of Education, President of the Missouri Mental Health Commission, Medical Director of the Miller County Ambulance District and Medical Director for Osage Manor Nursing Home. He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine and Fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice. He was also a federal aviation examiner for 30 years, a position of which he was particularly fond.
Dr. Mason loved quail hunting, showing dogs at field trials, drives through the country, and was a faithful fan of Mizzou sports. He was a music enthusiast - the Eagles were his favorite band. He was a gift and role model to his family whom he loved so well. Dr. Mason genuinely loved his community and considered himself fortunate to be a part of the lives of generations of patients and families in the Lake area.
Visitation was held Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
Funeral service will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Lake Ozark Christian Church of Lake Ozark, MO. with Rev. Ron Trimmer and Rev. Randall Bunch officiating. Burial will follow at the Eldon City Cemetery.
Memorials in his name are suggested to: Aleen Mason Memorial Fund c/o Miller County Group Home, 776 Hwy D Osage Beach, MO 65065.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.
