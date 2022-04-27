Dr. Dalton Ham of Nixa, Missouri, received his eternal reward on April 21st, 2022, at the age of 84. Dr. Ham was a retired school superintendent and a faithful member of Southgate Baptist Church. He was born July 28th, 1937, in Jasper, Arkansas, to Rual Custar and Goldie Nina (Burdine) Ham.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna Marie (Garrett) Ham of Nixa, Missouri; children Richard Ham and wife Michelle of Bentonville, Arkansas; Jennifer Jackson and husband Eddie of Nixa, Missouri; and Brian Ham of Chicago, Illinois; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; along with a large, close-knit extended family and dear friends.
H was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dennis Ham (infant), Carl Ham and a sister Meredith Whitson.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on April 27th, 2022, at the Plumerville Cemetery (Plumerville, Arkansas). A visitation will be held on April 30th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Southgate Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri.
