Dorothy Elleen “Tinker” (Witt) Freeman, age 81, of Versailles, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Golden Age Living Center in Stover. She was born June 14, 1940, in Gravois Mills, daughter of the late John and Lucille (Cornett) Witt.
On June 5, 1976, in Denver, Colorado, she was united in marriage to Clement Earl “Cajun” Freeman.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time creating artwork on her computer. She had a love for animals and was a faithful supporter of the local animal shelters.
She is survived by her husband, Earl “Cajun” Freeman and many cousins who loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 6th, at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles with Reverend Rod Campbell and Barry Grider officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Versailles Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Stover Animal Shelter or Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter.
Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.
