Dennis Kay Dorman, 77, completed his earthly journey on January 25, 2022. Dennis was born on April 6, 1944, in Perry, Iowa.
He graduated from Perry High School in May of 1963. He married his lifelong love, Julia Gannon, on July 17, 1965, they went on to raise two children, Craig and Scott and were blessed with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Dennis was full of life and lived it to the fullest and helped inspire others to do the same. He had many interests and talents including professional photography, sailing, cycling, motorcycling, the American Legion, creating kiln-formed glass art, golf, family and his Catholic faith. Perhaps most notable was his outgoing personality, humor, and ability to make people smile and laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lula and Clark Dorman.
He is survived by his wife Julia; children Craig and Scott (Lori) Dorman; grandchildren Tasha (Paul) Booth, Cassondra (Wesley) Jones, Shelby Dorman, Olivia and Bailey Dorman; great-grandchildren Layla, Lincoln and Linley Booth, Ada Jones, and his brother Gary (Ruth) Dorman.
The number of extended family and friends who will miss him are too great to number as he touched so many lives throughout all stages of his life.
He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by saying of the rosary at 10:30 and Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Missouri. A public graveside committal with full military honors and luncheon will follow. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.kidwellgarber.com. In lieu of followers, the family requests donations to ‘Mary’s Meals’ at www.marysmeals.org.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
